Russia orders its army to broaden attack on Ukraine from all directions

The Russian army has been given orders to expand its operation in Ukraine ‘from all directions’ after Kyiv declined to undertake negotiations in Belarus, according to the Russian defence ministry.

On the third day of the invasion of Ukraine ordered by President Vladimir Putin, Russian soldiers advanced inside Kyiv before retreating to the outskirts, confronting stiff opposition.

Russian army spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement, ‘After the Ukrainian side rejected the negotiation process, today all units were given orders to develop the advance from all directions in accordance with the operation’s plans’.

Putin was willing to send a delegation to Belarus for talks with Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Friday, but Ukraine preferred discussions in Warsaw.