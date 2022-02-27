Thalapathy Vijay pays tribute to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar at his memorial in Bengaluru

Kollywood star ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay paid tribute to late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar at his memorial in Bangalore on Saturday.

Video recordings of the actor paying tribute to the Kannada icon began circulating on social media. Vijay is seen donning a mask and waiting for his chance to pay tribute to the late actor in one of the footage. The Tamil actor then pays his respects by placing a garland at the memorial and performing a ‘harathi’.

Vijay also paid a visit to Rajkumar’s family and expressed his condolences. Other actors who have paid tribute to the Kannada star in the past include Ram Charan, Vishal, Suriya, Sivakarthileyan, and Allu Arjun.

Also Read: National Protein Day 2022: Protein-rich foods that contribute to a healthy life

Actor Puneeth passed away on October 21 last year after suffering a heart attack. Puneeth, who has a large fan following, holds the record of being the first Indian actor to have his first six films completed a 100-day run in theatres.