Theatres and restaurants permitted function in full capacity in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government announced on Sunday that theatres and restaurants will be permitted to funtion with 100% of their seating capacity in Kerala. The move comes as the new Covid-19 infections are coming down in the state.

Bars, clubs, hotels and restaurants are also allowed to have full occupancy. According to the order, maximum 1,500 people are allowed to attend public functions. It is for the first time since Covid induced lockdown in 2020 that the government allows full capacity in theatres. The government has also done away with the model of implementing restrictions by classifying districts into various categories on the basis of hospital admission of Covid patients.