UAE based airline offers free season passes of Expo 2020 Dubai

Dubai: UAE based air carrier has announced free season passes to visit the Expo 2020 Dubai to passengers flying to the UAE. Dubai based Emirates Airlines, Abu Dhabi based Etihad Airways and Flydubai has announced the season passes which offers unlimited entries until March 31.

Emirates Airlines had been offering free day passes to the mega event for customers travelling to Dubai during the Expo period. Now the airline informed that it has now replaced the day passes to season pass.

Earlier the organizers had announced a 50% discount on entry tickets. Expo had announced the ‘Season Pass Finale’ in January this year. Priced at Dh195, the pass is valid for entries to Expo 2020 Dubai till March 31, 2022. It was earlier priced at Dh 495.