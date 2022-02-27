Video: Shilpa Shetty’s daughter interacts with paparazzi, waves at them

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s daughter, Samisha Shetty already knows how to entice paparazzi. Recently, the mother-daughter duo was sighted in Mumbai. The two-year-old waved her hand and said ‘bye bye’ to the cameras as they said ‘bye bye’ to the tiny one. The girl wore a blue frock and her hair was pulled back into two ponytails.

A paparazzi account posted the video of Shilpa and Samisha together as they walked out of their car. Fans showered Samisha with love and wrote, ‘So cute’. One added, ‘Kitni cute hai (how cute is she)’. Few others also said ‘bye bye’ in the comments section of the post.

Shilpa and Raj Kundra have welcomed Samisha through surrogacy. The couple together have a nine-year-old son, named Viaan.

On the work front, Shilpa along with Kirron Kher, Badshah, and Manoj Muntashir, is a judge on the reality show India’s Got Talent. On her Instagram profile, she frequently posts amusing behind-the-scenes videos from the show.