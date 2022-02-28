Australia: Major floods swamp in east coast, killing 7 people

Parts of Brisbane, Australia’s third-most populated city, were under water after heavy rains caused record floods on the east coast, killing seven people, on Monday.

Brisbane and its environs are seeing their worst flooding since 2011, when the metropolis of 2.6 million people was swamped by a once-in-a-century storm.

On Sunday afternoon, a 59-year-old man drowned in Brisbane’s north after attempting to cross a flooded creek on foot and being pushed against a fence, according to Queensland state police.

Life-threatening flash flooding was reported south of Brisbane in portions of Gold Coast city, according to Queensland emergency services.

Residents were instructed to stay put unless it was dangerous to do so. In a statement, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services claimed that access to several communities had been severed in various places.

Since mid-afternoon on Sunday, emergency teams have completed more than 100 swift-water rescues after receiving 8,000 calls for assistance in Brisbane and its environs, officials said.