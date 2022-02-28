BJP planning to provide govt jobs or other opportunities to at least one person of every family: UP CM

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday while addressing a public rally in Chauri Chaura, Gorakhpur, that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state is planning to provide government jobs, employment or self-employment opportunities to at least one person of every family in the next five years.

Polling for four phases of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has already concluded and the fifth phase is underway today. The fifth phase polling is taking place in Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Gonda, Amethi, and Raebareli. Polling for the remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.