European Union to provide ‘Fighter Jets’ to Ukraine

Brussels: Countries in European Union has announced to send ‘fighter jets’ to Ukraine at Kyiv’s request to help it counter the Russian air and land assault, the union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Sunday.

Also read: Ukraine files plea against Russia in UN Top Court; Accuses ‘planned act of genocides’

‘We’re going to provide even fighting jets. We’re not talking about just ammunition. We are providing more important arms to go to a war’, Borrell said in a press conference. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has requested to the EU ‘they need the kind of fighting jets that the Ukrainian army is able to operate… some member states have these kinds of planes’, he said.