Four drug peddlers arrested in Jammu and Doda

Jammu: Four alleged drug peddlers were arrested on Sunday after being found in possession of various quantities of contrabands in two separate cases in Jammu and Kashmir.

The accused, identified as Rahul Singh Jamwal, Amit Isher and Arun Mehra were arrested after 15 grams of heroin were recovered from them during checking in the Bahu Fort area of Jammu, a police spokesperson said. He said another suspected peddler, Matloob Ahmad, was arrested with 160 grams of Charas during checking at Phagsoo Morh in Thathri area of Doda district.

All the four peddlers were booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the spokesperson said.