DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

India may witness Covid fourth wave in June, predicts researchers from IIT

Feb 28, 2022, 02:44 pm IST

New Delhi:  Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) warned that the country may witness fourth wave of Covid-19 in June this year. As per the team the fourth wave may set in around June 22 in the country and it may last for four months.

The research team lead by  Sabara Parshad Rajeshbhai, Subhra Sankar Dhar and Shalabh of IIT Kanpur’s Mathametic department  predicted that the severity of  fourth wave  will depend on the emergence of new variants, vaccination status, and administration of booster doses. The  study has been published as a pre-print in MedRxiv and is yet to be peer-reviewed.

Also Read: DGCA announces decision on international passenger flights suspension 

‘The fourth wave starts from June 22, 2022, reaching its peak on August 23, 2022 and ends on October 24, 2022. Moreover, the 99% confidence interval for the date, when the curve will reach the peak, is approximately from August 15, 2022 to August 31, 2022… The intensity of the impact will depend on various factors like infectibility, fatality etc’, said the  researchers . As per them, the fourth wave of Covid-19 in India will arrive after 936 days from the initial data availability date, which is January 30, 2020.

The research team used  ‘Bootstrap’  methodology for the study.  According to the researches, the method can also be used to forecast a fourth and other waves in other countries as well.

Tags
shortlink
Feb 28, 2022, 02:44 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button