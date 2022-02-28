Kyiv lifts weekend curfew, India advises students to head to rail stations

The weekend curfew in Kyiv has been lifted, and Indian students in the city have been urged to go to the nearest railway stations for their ‘onward journey to the western parts.’ Ukraine has provided special trains for evacuations, according to the second advisory given by the Embassy in Kyiv today.

India has advised its students and other citizens in Ukraine to move west to the country’s borders with Romania, Poland, Hungary, and the Slovak Republic, where they will be airlifted to India as part of the Centre’s Operation Ganga evacuation programme.

The advisory urged students to remain calm in the face of large crowds at rail stations ‘We sincerely request all Indian nationals/students to remain calm, peaceful and united. A large crowd can be expected at the railway stations, therefore, it is advised that all Indian students remain patient, composed and especially not to exhibit aggressive behavior while at the railway stations.’