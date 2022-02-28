Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has been discharged from JJ hospital

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik was brought back to the ED headquarters, after being discharged from JJ hospital in Mumbai. On February 25, he was admitted to the hospital with stomach aches.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has detained the 62-year-old politician in connection with the PMLA case against Dawood Ibrahim and his gang members.

Malik’s sister, Saeeda Khan, verified Malik’s release from the hospital on Monday. ‘He’s not completely fine,’ she said, ‘but his condition is stable, so he’s been discharged from the hospital.’

The minister was admitted to the Department of Urology. He was released on Monday and taken back to the ED for questioning.