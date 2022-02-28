Mayank Agarwal to head Punjab Kings in IPL

New Delhi: Opening batter Mayank Agarwal was has been named the captain of Punjab Kings on Monday, for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League. An Indian Test team player, the 31-year-old from Bengaluru has been an integral part of Punjab Kings since 2018, and has served as the squad’s vice-captain and has also briefly led the team last season.

Agarwal, has made his IPL debut in 2011, and has aggregated more than 400 runs in the last two seasons. He has also played 19 Tests scoring 1429 runs, including four hundreds, and five ODIs for India. He was one of the two players retained by Punjab Kings alongside young pacer Arshdeep Singh ahead of the mega auction earlier this month.

‘I have been at Punjab Kings since 2018 and I take a lot of pride in representing this fantastic unit. I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead the team’, Agarwal said in a press release issued by the franchise. ‘I take over this responsibility with utmost sincerity, but at the same time, I believe my job would be made easier with the talent we have at the Punjab Kings squad this season. We have some vastly experienced players in our ranks, along with many talented youngsters who are keen to grab the opportunity and run with it’, the statement said.

‘We have always taken to the field hoping to win the title and as a team we will once again work towards this goal of lifting our maiden IPL trophy. I thank the team management for entrusting me with this new role of leading the side’, Agarwal said. He added that they are ‘looking forward to the new season and the new challenges it brings with it’.

“Mayank has been an integral part of the side since 2018 and of the leadership group for the last two years. The new squad we selected at the recently concluded auction has exciting young talent and outstanding experienced players. We want to create a strong foundation for the future with Mayank at the helm. He is hardworking, enthusiastic, a team player with all the attributes required of a leader. I look forward to working with him as captain and believe that he will lead this team to a successful campaign’, Punjab Kings head coach Anil Kumble said.