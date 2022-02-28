Possible date of Sha’ban revealed

Dubai: An astronomer based in the UAE has announced the possible date of Sha’ban. Sha’ban precedes the holy month of Ramadan in the Islamic (Hijri) calendar and is likely to begin on March 4. Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences has revealed this.

As per the astronomical calculations of Ibrahim Al Jarwan, , the crescent moon — which signals the start of a Hijri calendar month — of Sha’ban can be spotted on Thursday, March 3. Therefore, Friday, March 4, will be Sha’ban 1.

Jarwan had earlier said that, astronomically, April 2 will mark the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in 2022. This year, Ramadan is expected to last 30 days till May 1. This means that May 2 is likely to be the first day of the Islamic festival of Eid Al Fitr.

He also said that the fasting hours would be 13 hours and 40 minutes at the start of the month. By the time the month ends, the hours would have increased to 14 hours and 20 minutes. Ibrahim Al Jarwan has said that these dates are based on per astronomical calculation and not on sighting moon.

The actual date will be determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, on which the Islamic calendar is based. Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent.

Ramadan is the holiest in the 12-month Islamic Hijri calendar. The Islamic festival of Eid Al Fitr will mark the end of the holy month. Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal – the month that comes after.