Rajasthan BJP established 24-hour helpline for Indian students stranded in Ukraine.

Rajasthan’s Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has launched a 24-hour helpline for Indian students stranded in Ukraine. Thousands of Indian nationals are currently stranded in Ukraine as a result of Russian troops’ ongoing attack.

The Rajasthan BJP Chief introduced the helpline at the party’s headquarters in Jaipur. The BJP’s state party office provided a helpline number on Monday: 08929208080.

‘The initiative led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resulted in several Indian students being brought back to India. The government is trying to bring back everyone stuck in Ukraine through Poland, Romania. We have also started this 24-hour Helpline through which information can be given regarding students stuck there. We are also in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs. We will route the information received from distressed, anxious parents, students and other people through the Union ministry,’ BJP State President Satish Poonia stated.