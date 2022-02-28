Samantha Ruth Prabhu heaps praises on Gangubai Kathiawadi; Alia Bhatt reacts…

New Delhi:Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu heaped praises on Sanjay Leela Bhansali- Alia Bhatt movie ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, which was released in theatres on Friday. On Sunday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave a shout out the film on her Instagram story and she wrote this for Alia’s performance in the film.

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi! A masterpiece! Alia Bhatt, words aren’t enough to describe your performance. Every single dialogue and expression will be etched in my mind forever’, Samantha wrote. Alia Bhatt reacted to her good words by adding the post to her story and thanking her.

Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the title role, is adapted from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film co-stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh and Seema Pahwa, along with Ajay Devgn, who appears as mafia don Karim Lala. It showcases story of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a sex worker in Mumbai’s Kamathipura, who was pushed into prostitution at an early age. The film brings to life her rise from the ranks of Kamathipura to the head of a brothel and a political leader of the area.