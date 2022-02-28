Sanjay Pandey appointed commissioner of Mumbai police

Sanjay Pandey, the former director general of the Maharashtra State Security Corporation and the Home Guards, has been named the new commissioner of the Mumbai police force.

While Pandey was serving as Maharashtra’s additional Director General of Police (DGP), a public interest litigation was filed in the Bombay High Court, requesting that the state be given a full-time DGP instead of an acting DGP. Pandey served as the state’s acting DGP for more than ten months.

After the High Court came down heavily on the state government, Rajnish Seth, the chief of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, was appointed as Maharashtra’s DGP, replacing Sanjay Pandey. According to the Prakash Singh judgement, the Maharashtra government was ‘favouring’ Pandey, and he was the ‘blue-eyed boy of the government’ whose name did not make the list of three officers shortlisted by the UPSC.