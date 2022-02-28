Skoda launches Slavia in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Czech automobile manufacturer, Skoda has launched its new Slavia in India. Skoda Auto India has launched three variants – Active, Ambition, and Style- of the car.

Slavia 1.0 TSI is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform and features a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo petrol engine. The engine is mated with a six-speed manual gearbox across all variants along with a six-speed automatic transmission in Ambition and Style variants.

According to the makers, Slavia has a fuel efficiency of up to 19.47 km/l and can accelerate to 100 km/h in 10.7 seconds. It comes with a boot space capacity of 521 litres and with the rear seats folded this expands to 1,050 litres. It is the widest car in the premium mid-size sedan segment at 1752 mm. It is also the tallest in its class at 1,507 mm. It has a ground clearance of 179 mm.

Also Read: Here is the full list of bank holidays in March, 2022

The new sedan comes with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink connectivity, an electric sunroof, a fully-digital instrument console, a two-spoke steering wheel, ambient lighting, cruise control, and rear AC vents.

Safety features include 6 airbags, electronic stability control and electronic differential system for enhanced traction under cornering and a multi-collision brake. It also comes with parking sensors, automatic brake disc cleaning function, rear-view camera, tyre pressure monitoring, hill-hold control, cruise control, auto headlamps, connected features, among others.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Skoda Slavia (ex-showroom):

Slavia 1.0 TSI Active MT: Rs 10.69 lakh

Slavia 1.0 TSI Ambition MT: Rs 12.39 lakh

Slavia 1.0 TSI Ambition AT: Rs 13.59 lakh

Slavia 1.0 TSI Style MT (non-sunroof): Rs 13.59 lakh

Slavia 1.0 TSI Style MT: Rs 13.99 lakh

Slavia 1.0 TSI Style AT: Rs 15.39 lakh