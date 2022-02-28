Ukraine agrees to hold meeting with Russian delegation in Belarus

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Kyiv has agreed to meet with a Russian delegation in Belarus as the Western powers have imposed additional sanctions on Moscow, as the military operations by Russian President Vladimir Putin entered the fourth day.

‘Ukraine has agreed to meet with a Russian delegation in Belarus and Russians are heading to the place where the talks will be held, the head of the Russian delegation’, Vladimir Medinsky said on Sunday. The talks are expected to take place in the Gomel region at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, Belta news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council will convene Sunday at 3 pm (local time) to vote on a resolution calling for a special session of the General Assembly. Notably, the United States and Albania have requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on Sunday for a procedural vote to appoint a special session of the General Assembly over the events in Ukraine, Sputnik reported, quoting a UNSC source.

While Ukraine has also moved the International Court of Justice in The Hague over the Russian military operation that started in Ukraine on Thursday (local time) and urged the top court to order Russia to cease ‘hostilities’. Taking to Twitter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, ‘Ukraine has submitted its application against Russia to the ICJ. Russia must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression. We request an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activities now and expect trials to start next week’.