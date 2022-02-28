Will Smith wins his first SAG Award as the Best Male Actor

Washington: Hollywood actor Will Smith has bagged his first SAG Award in the Best Male Actor category for ‘King Richard’. To bag this prize, he actor beat fellow nominees including Andrew Garfield, Javier Bardem, Denzel Washington and Benedict Cumberbatch to bag the major win. The 28 annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards are currently taking place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Will Smith became emotional while receiving the honour for his performance in ‘King Richard’. ‘That may have been one of my greatest moments of my career just now because my name was called for King Richard while sitting by Venus Williams’, Smith said. ‘King Richard’ is a biographical sports drama, which follows Richard Williams (played by Will Smith), coach and father to tennis superstars Venus and Serena, as he steers the young girls toward their professional debuts in the early ’90s.

Will Smith was accompanied by his wife Jada Pinkett Smith while attending the star-studded annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Meanwhile, Jessica Chastain was awarded the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role win for her performance in the film, ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’. The Best Picture win at SAG Awards 2022 was snagged by CODA starring Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur in lead roles.