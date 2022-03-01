Aid evacuation of Indians; Minister Hardeep Puri Leaves For Budapest

Hardeep Singh Puri, the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, is on his way to Budapest, Hungary, to aid the evacuation of Indian citizens stranded in the war-torn Ukraine.

‘All set to bring back our young students back home safely… enroute to Budapest with a refuelling stop in Istanbul with the ever efficient 6E boys and girls,’ Mr Puri tweeted. The minister was on an Indigo flight, pressed into service in the evacuation service.

Government sources said on Monday that the ‘Special Envoys,’ which include Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, and Gen (Retd) VK Singh, will travel to Ukraine’s neighbouring countries to coordinate evacuations of stranded Indians amid ongoing Russian military operations.