‘Bihar batch’ remark; Telangana Congress leader Reddy courts controversy

Telangana Congress president and MP Revanth Reddy courted controversy after his ‘Bihar batch’ jibe at state bureaucrats. On Monday, Revanth Reddy said party workers in Secunderabad’s parliamentary constituency that IAS officers from Bihar are given key posts in Telangana.

According to Reddy, ‘Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Municipal Administration Secretary Arvind Kumar, another senior IAS officer Sandeep Sultania, Irrigation Secretary Rajat Kumar and in Incharge DGP IPS Anjani Kumar all hail from Bihar. The Bihar batch is ruling the state.’

He said that Telangana-born IAS and IPS officers are being ignored by the TRS government, and that native IPS Praveen Kumar was forced to resign because he ‘did not like the KCR rule.’ Reddy also criticized Prashant Kishore, a political strategist after the ruling TRS hired I-PAC, the political advocacy group created by Prashant Kishore, for the upcoming assembly elections.