Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs 105 in Delhi

New Delhi: The prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders have been raised by Rs 105 in Delhi, coming to effect from March 1. With this increase, 19 kg commercial cylinder in Delhi will now cost Rs 2,012, from Tuesday.

The price of 5 kg cylinder has also been increased by Rs 27, taking the cost to Rs 569 in Delhi. However, there is no increase in the price of domestic LPG cylinders.

Also read: Germany Supports New LNG Plants to Reduce Russian Gas Dependence

LPG Cylinder rate is revised monthly for all the states and union territories in the country. Notably, earlier on February 1, National Oil Marketing companies have slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder cost by Rs 91.50.