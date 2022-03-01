Holy Kalasams coated with 400 grammes of gold stolen from Tamil nadu temple

The holy Kalasams atop the temple’s tower were gone on Tuesday, March 1, shocking devotees at the Virudhagireeswarar temple in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district. According to reports, the three Kalasams, each three feet in height, were coated with 400 grammes of gold.

The Cholas built the Virudhagireeswarar temple in Virudhachalam, which is nearly 1500 years old. The temple is considered auspicious for devotees visiting Kasi’s holy land. Thirugnanasbandar, Sundaram, and Thiruvasagar, Saivite saint poets, are also mentioned in the temple’s history. They sang hymns in the temple.

When devotees noticed the missing Kalasams on Tuesday, they were shocked. They immediately informed the police. When the police arrived on the scene, they quickly began collecting CCTV footage from the surrounding area and started an investigation. Police are investigating if they were stolen and smuggled out of India, where they were sold on the black market.