Indian embassy in Kyiv shuts down says sources

The Indian embassy in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv has shut down and the Ambassador and the staff are on their way to western part of the country, sources have said. The Russian invasion began in eastern Ukraine, and India advised students and others to move to the western borders.

According to source, the embassy in Kyiv shut after doing everything it could to ensure there were no Indians remaining in the city, which is facing a big incoming Russian invasion force.

Sources said that, the Indian embassy would most likely be relocated to Lviv in western Ukraine, where office space has been identified.

The embassy staff is travelling to western Ukraine, and communication with them is limited, sources said, who added that every effort has been taken to save Indian lives in Ukraine.