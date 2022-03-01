Indian student’s death in Russian shelling; PM Modi holds high-level meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a high-level meeting on the situation in Ukraine following the death of an Indian student in Kharkiv shelling. This is the PM’s fourth such meeting in the past two days.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, an Indian student was killed in shelling in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region this morning. Naveen, an Indian student from Haveri in Karnataka, was killed in Kharkiv, Ukraine, by Russian shelling. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to Naveen’s family.

According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday and briefed him on several issues, including India’s response to the Ukraine-Russia conflict.