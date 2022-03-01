Maha-shivratri 2022: World’s tallest ‘Statues of Lord Shiva’

Shiva, the ‘Rudra’ god of creation and destruction, is worshipped and revered all over India and the world because of his ability to embody the ‘power’/shakti. Since he is the ultimate restorer of balance in the universe, he has seemingly contradictory characteristics. Death is a necessary part of evolution and transformation in order to renew and regenerate life forms. It is not just a matter of annihilating the human body, but also impure, negative thoughts, ideas.

A beautiful, complex, intense concept conveying a powerful message requires a simplified form to penetrate the average person’s mind. That is why creating Shiva statues and consecrating them have been common practices since ancient times. Shiva statues have been recreated as a tribute to the Holy Almighty in an attempt to give this divine form a material form. On this auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, let’s take a closer look at some of the impressive forms of Shiva. Take a look at these seven tallest statues of Lord Shiva:

Kailashnath Mahadev Statue (144 ft)

The tallest statue in the world is located in Nepal’s Kavrepalanchwok district and is called Kailashnath Mahadev. With 108 feet of height, this statue is based on 36 feet of ground, making it a 144 feet tall statue.

Murudeshwar Shiva statue (123 ft)

Murudeshwara is home to one of the largest Shiva statues in the world. Shiva is also known as Murudeshwar. The seated Shiva statue in Murudeshwar, Karnataka, is 123 feet tall.

Sarveshwar Mahadev statue in Vadodara (120 ft)

The 120-feet tall statue of Lord Shiva situated in the middle of Sur Sagar lake in Vadodara, Gujarat is the world’s third tallest statue.

Adiyogi statue in Coimbatore (112 ft)

Adiyogi Shiva towers 112 feet above the foothills of Velliangiri. The statue ranks fourth in the world. According to Guinness World Records, it is the largest bust sculpture in the world, built from 500 tons of steel. Yogic culture consists of 112 ways to attain liberation/moksha.

Mangal Mahadev statue in Mauritius (108 ft)

Mangal Mahadev statue is the fifth tallest in the world with 108 feet height, located in the Savanne district of Mauritius.

Mankamaeshwar Shiva statue in Allahabad (108 ft)

108 feet tall, this statue ranks fifth along with the one in Mauritius. There is something unique about this sculpture because it features a 33-meter-tall bull/Nandi.

Har ki Pauri Shiva statue in Hardwar (100 ft)

Hardwar has a beautiful Shiva statue standing 100 feet high on the banks of the Ganges. This is the sixth tallest Shiva statue in the world.