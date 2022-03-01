Mamata Banerjee inaugurates Kolkata Book Fair, requests peace outside Russian stall

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the 45th International Kolkata Book Fair (IKBF) and proposed that the place, Mela Grounds, Central Park in Salt Lake, be called ‘Boi Mela Prangan’. She also announced that the International Kolkata Film Festival, which had been postponed owing to the Covid-19 third wave, will be conducted in the city shortly. In the aftermath of the Ukraine war, she also ordered that no protests be held in front of Russian bookstores.

The CM on Monday inaugurated the book fair, which was held after multiple failed efforts owing to the previous Covid situation. This year, the theme nation is Bangladesh, and the fair will commemorate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as well as Bangladesh’s Golden Jubilee year of independence.

Speaking at the occasion, the CM said, ‘Bengal has a deep connection with Bangladesh which was a part of us and can never be separated by borders. The works of poet Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam are examples of the rich culture that Bengal and Bangladesh share. We ought to remember that culture transcends colour, caste, creed or religion. I also extend my regards to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and wish her good health’.