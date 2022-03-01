Modi slams Congress with ‘Mr. 10 Per Cent’ Jibe In Manipur

Launched the BJP’s campaign for the second phase of polls in Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revived his jibe from the state’s 2017 assembly elections. While addressing a virtual poll rally, he said that when Congress was in power in the state their main leader was called ‘Mr 10 per cent’. While PM Modi did not name the leader by name, it is widely interpreted as an oblique reference to corruption allegations levelled against three-time Congress Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh.

The BJP had accused Mr Singh of pocketing 10% of all government projects he approved during the run-up to the previous assembly elections. There were also allegations that only those who could pay large bribes would be given government jobs, therefore favouring only the 10% of the people who could afford it.

The former Chief Minister is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering and embezzlement of government funds. He, on the other hand, has refuted the allegations.