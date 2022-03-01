‘My soulmate left me today’: Chef Vikas Khanna shares heartfelt post after best friend’s death

On Monday, Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna took to his social media handle and expressed his sorrow over the demise of his ‘soulmate’ and ‘best friend’ Radha, who died of multiple organ failure on February 28. He dedicated a message to her on Facebook and shared a picture from their happier moments together.

He wrote, ‘My soulmate left me today. March 23, 1974 – Feb 28, 2022. She fought like a champion for years with Lupus, aHUS, renal failure. But today due to multiple organ failure, my best friend passed away in my arms. Loveeeee you Radha forever & forever. RIP’.

In the comments section, Vikas’ admirers and followers also paid respect and offered their condolences to him. One fan wrote, ‘So sorry for your loss. Please stay strong. May God give you strength and courage. May her soul rests in peace’, while another added, ‘Very very sorry for your loss Chef. Sincere condolences. May God bless her soul and give you strength. Take care’.

Vikas Khanna is a well-known chef who has worked in some of the world’s most prestigious restaurants. To mention a few, he had worked at the Taj Hotels, the Oberoi Group, the Welcom Group, and the Leela Group of Hotels, during his time in India. He also opened Ellora, a restaurant in Dubai, in 2020.