New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr make huge gains in ICC ODI Rankings

Dubai: After the spectacular performance in 4-1 ODI series victory at home against India, New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr took a huge leap in ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings. Kerr did very well in the final two ODIs of the five-match series against India, in both batting and bowling. This has seen her rise up to No.17 in the bowling charts, a gain of four positions. She has also broken into the top 5 of the all-rounders’ chart, gaining two positions, to No.4.

Mithali Raj has held onto her second spot in the batting ODI rankings, while Smriti Mandhana has risen four slots to take the eighth spot.

In other big movements, India’s Harmanpreet Kaur also gained a spot and rose up to No.20 after scoring a 66-ball 63 in the fifth and final ODI to roar back into form. Her knock helped India win the fifth and final ODI by six wickets. Deepti Sharma also saw her position rise in the bowling charts, gaining one spot up to No.12. She returned with figures of 1/49 in four overs and 2/42 in 10 overs in the fourth and fifth ODIs respectively. She only scored 9 runs in the fourth ODI and did not bat in the fifth match, which saw her lose one spot in the all-rounders’ rankings, down to No.5.

Amy Satterthwaite dropped down to four positions in the batting rankings, down to No.7. She scored a 16-ball 32 in the fourth ODI and 21-ball 12 in the fifth and final contest. Alyssa Healy continued at the top of the batting charts, while her Australian compatriots Jess Jonassen and Ellyse Perry maintained their status as the No.1 ranked bowler and the No.1 ranked all-rounder respectively.