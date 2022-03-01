Now, wine lovers can enjoy three unique varieties of Japan’s ‘traditional plum wine’!

We all like a good drink at sundown, don’t we? Especially when that drink is a traditional Japanese wine! Japanese wine with a sweet-sour taste known as Umeshu is made from plums from the country’s best and raw plum trees. In India, Umeshu is now available three ways: Kishu’s Yuzu plum wine, Nakano Umeshu, and Kishu Umeshu Beninanko.

Umeshu, a fruit liqueur that contains 35% white liquor and around 20% alcohol, is one of Japan’s best-known and most loved beverages, which is gradually gaining a loyal following around the world. As well as being a perfect finish to your evening meal or a leisurely afternoon, umeshu is also loaded with health benefits. It contains citric acid and antioxidants.

In Japan, there are over 300 types of Umeshu. With its fruity aroma and sweet taste, Umeshu is geared toward women of the millennial generation. India may prefer the sweeter and more unique aromas of umeshu. Beninanko Umeshu, one of these brands, has won the first Grand Prix at Japan’s largest Umeshu contest, where they compete to be the best. In place of dessert wine or Champagne, Umeshu can be used as an aperitif.

Japanese wine Umeshu will be marketed by EIJ Consulting Pvt Ltd in India in partnership with Sonarys Brands. Their goal is to expand Umeshu culture and educate consumers about the refreshingly fruity flavor of these plum Umeshu wines as well as their several health benefits in India. Currently, 2000 bottles have been imported. Umeshu aims to become one of India’s premium and go-to alcoholic beverages. Umeshu is not well known in India, so the focus will be on increasing the number of places to eat, especially fine dining restaurants. Those in Maharashtra can experience Umeshu first. Soon, wine lovers in Delhi, Haryana, and Karnataka will be able to enjoy Umeshu.

As part of this initiative, the makers will also manage and create ‘Umeshu Lovers’. This will be a community dedicated to savoring one of Japan’s most widely known alcoholic beverages. Using an online portal, it will teach people how to make, drink, enjoy, and learn about Umeshu. Indians will relish and celebrate the love for one of the best-loved alcoholic beverages from Japan, Umeshu. It will organize tasting events for the target audience to taste Umeshu.

Umeshu offers three flavors in India:

Nakano Umeshu: Nanko-ume fruits grown in Wakayama, a region known for its high-quality ume, were used to produce this wine. For its sweet-sour taste, plum wine is loved in Japan and around the world.

Kishu’s Yuzu plum wine: Yuzu juice is obtained from a citrus fruit which is a cross between a mandarin and lime. It is favored by wine connoisseurs for its distinctive Japanese fruity flavor.

Kishu Umeshu Beninanko: With a peach-like fragrance, this delectable plum wine is made from the very rare and precious ‘Beni Nanko’ plums that can only be grown in the sun. In this particular blend, 1.5 times as many red Nanko plums are used as in other plum wines. Moreover, Beninanko won the first Grand Prix at the largest Umeshu competition in Japan.