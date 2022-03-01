Operation ganga; Three evacuation flights with 616 Indians return from Ukraine

Three evacuation flights from Bucharest, Romania, and Budapest, Hungary, arrived in India on Tuesday with 616 Indian nationals who were Stranded in Ukraine due to the Russian military offensive, officials said.

On Tuesday, two flights were operated by IndiGo while one service was operated by Tata Group-owned Air India Express. On February 26, India began evacuating its citizens from Ukraine’s western neighbours, such as Romania and Hungary. Until recently, private Indian carriers have returned 2,012 Indian nationals on nine special flights.

With 182 Indian people on board, Air India Express flew from Bucharest to Mumbai via Kuwait. IndiGo flew 216 Indian nationals from Budapest to Delhi via Istanbul. India’s largest carrier also operated Bucharest-Delhi service via Istanbul with 218 Indian nationals.