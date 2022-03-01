President Kovind inaugurates ‘Arogya Vanam’ at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated a newly created Arogya Vanam — an ayurvedic garden in the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Arogya Vanam, which spans 6.6 acres, was designed in the shape of a human being seated in Yoga Mudra. It consists of around 215 herbs and plants utilised in Ayurveda for medicinal purposes.

Also Read: Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover quits company

Water fountains, a Yoga platform, a water channel, a lotus pond, and a view-point are among the Vanam’s additional amenities.

The Arogya Vanam was made with the intention of creating awareness about Ayurvedic herbs and their effects on the human body. Rashtrapati Bhavan said that the Vanam would now be accessible for public viewing.