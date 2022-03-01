‘Quantum warfare in the future’: India joins the race

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) made a surprise announcement on the 23rd of February that has the potential to reshape the way we develop military technology. In an official statement provided by the DRDO, the organization stated that a joint DRDO-IIT-Delhi team successfully demonstrated the very first Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) link in the country, between Prayagraj and Vindhyachal in the state of Uttar Pradesh. It is interesting to note that these cities are separated by a distance of 100 kilometers. With this launch, the Indian military complex will begin using emerging technology such as quantum to enhance its defensive capabilities.

Possible Warfare Applications

A second quantum revolution in the past decade has opened up a wide range of opportunities for quantum technology-based commercial applications. Quantum technology can also be used in the military and security domains. Despite the fact that military applications of quantum tech are still in development, the security aspect of such a technology is one that must be recognized at this point.

Communication-wise, there is a high chance of subverting encrypted systems and conducting unlawful surveillance with state-of-the-art quantum computers. China’s quantum satellites have been suggested as a potential means of gaining unauthorized access to vital information. Despite the emergence of these technologies, even modern security systems are vulnerable. To ensure encryption and privacy remain intact, it is vital to build secure systems using new technologies such as quantum. New mechanisms include quantum cryptography and quantum key distribution (QKD). DRDO’s announcement also reveals that the Indian military is now looking to develop indigenous technology for military-grade communication security.

A quantum-based sensor system is being developed to detect submarines and aircraft. As unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) become increasingly prevalent in the military, quantum sensing is increasingly used to optimize drone movements. Quantum-based sensors are required for applications such as precision guidance and geopositioning. Using entangled photons, a pattern is created demonstrating the presence or absence of a target object. Regardless of the amount of noise in the system, this sensing technology offers high accuracy.

Quantum States

A quantum-based military technology may well play a crucial role in future wars and conflicts. The Chinese military development of offensive and neutralizing capabilities could be threatened by quantum leaps made by China. China has been developing quantum radar, which can have devastating consequences for current stealth technology. In addition to identifying the type of incoming enemy aircraft, quantum radar can identify the weapons carried by the vehicle as well.

SQUIDS (Superconducting Quantum Interference Devices) is an extremely sensitive quantum detector that has been developed by the Chinese National Academy of Science. The technology can detect underwater submarines from long distances, giving it a great advantage in the maritime domain as well. With its future warfare capabilities, China’s military might gain an edge over others.

Russia may also have been developing high-tech military technology in view of the current events in Ukraine. In comments made by Putin and Borisov, Russia has reaffirmed its commitment to building cutting-edge weapons using the ‘principles of new areas of physics’. The objective was to demonstrate the country’s expertise in plasma and quantum physics to improve weaponry systems. United States Department of Defense (DOD) reports indicate the Russian military has been concentrating on electro-warfare capabilities using quantum technology.

Australia has also been actively trying to make its mark in quantum computing. Scientists and researchers in the country working on quantum technologies have been exploring military applications. The cryogenic sapphire oscillator, also known as the Sapphire Clock, is an example of quantum technology in use in improving radar efficiency. Military scientists in the U.S. have been interested in quantum technology because of the advantages it offers across the terrain and other conditions. Quantum technology can provide armed forces in the long run with solutions across sensing, communications, and computing, according to the Australian Army’s ‘Army Quantum Technology Roadmap.

The United States government and armed forces have also entered the market. Quantum technology is a priority area for the Defense Science Board (DSB) of the US military and is independent of the Department of Defense (DOD). DSB is made up of the country’s top scientists who provide direction to the military on scientific research of new weapons and technology. The 2019 National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA) instructs the Secretary of Defense to establish a quantum technology research and development program in partnership with the private sector and other government agencies. Furthermore, the 2020 NDAA mentions that DOD needs to develop ethical guidelines for using quantum technology in military applications. This demonstrates how the US military and defense department are not just funding research, but also framing standards and best practices for using said technology.

With large sums of capital poured into quantum technology by multiple states across the globe, it is clear that the frontiers of quantum technology have already been breached in the military domain. Some technologies have been demonstrated, but questions remain as to how they will play out in actual conflict when deployed on the ground. Quantum technology has arrived in the military, but do we have the necessary skills and tools to regulate its use? This remains to be answered.