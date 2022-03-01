Rahul Gandhi says Govt of India needs strategic plan for evacuation, every minute precious

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, expressed his condolences over the death of an Indian student in shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, and urged the Union government to draw up a plan for the safe evacuation of all stranded Indians.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the death and said it was in touch with the student’s family. ‘Received the tragic news of Indian student Naveen losing his life in Ukraine. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. I reiterate, GOI (Government of India) needs a strategic plan for safe evacuation. Every minute is precious,’ Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress party expressed condolences to Gyanagoudar’s family and friends. It also urged the government to speed up the evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine.