Russia, Ukraine to hold second round of discussion tomorrow

According to Reuters, cited by Russia’s TASS and a Russian source, the next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will be held on March 2. The sides decided to meet again after the first round of negotiations on Monday produced no tangible results. The first round of talks, which took place in the Belarusian border town of Gomel on Monday, lasted over five hours.

Russia and Ukraine’s representatives seemed to have ‘agreed on certain things.’ According to Russia Today, the representatives will now meet with their respective heads of government before returning to the table for another round of discussions.