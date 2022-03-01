Salman Khan fails to do his own famed hook step with Pooja Hegde; Video goes viral

Salman Khan is known for super hit signature steps, which often goes extremely popular. But this time, he made the headlines as he failed miserably, while trying to recreate his iconic ‘Jumme Ki Raat’ hook step from his film ‘Kick’.

In the original song, which includes Jaqueline Fernandez, Salman Khan holds her dress with his teeth. The step definitely became an overnight hit. But in the video that went viral on social media, from Da-Bangg The Tour – Reloaded, at Dubai Expo 2020, he tried to recreate it with Pooja Hegde, but failed miserably- due to the actress’ short body con dress.

In the video, despite several attempts, Salman Khan isn’t able to get hold of the hemline of Pooja Hegde’s dress. At last, he smiles and asks the actress to stop for a while. Then, Salman Khan holds a fringe of her dress with his teeth before stepping out of the stage.

The video went viral on several social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Reddit. While some called it ‘creepy’ and ‘nonsense’, some users appreciated Salman’s attempt.