Student from Karnataka killed in Russian attack in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

An Indian student was killed in Russian shelling in Kharkiv this morning, the Ministry of External Affairs said today. The deceased student has been identified as Naveen Kumar, a native of Haveri district in Karnataka, a fourth year medical student in Ukraine.

‘With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family’, the Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Foreign Secretary is calling in Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate our demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones. Similar action is also being undertaken by our Ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 1, 2022

‘Foreign Secretary is calling in Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate our demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones. Similar action is also being undertaken by our Ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine’, he added.

Russian and Ukrainian troops continued to engage in fighting in Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv on the sixth day since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion. Earlier today, over 70 soldiers were killed in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, after a Russian strike on a military base.