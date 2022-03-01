Ukraine President signs official request to join the European Union under special procedure

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that he had signed an official request for Ukraine to join the European Union. Zelenskiy has requested the European Union to permit Ukraine to gain membership immediately under a special procedure, since it defends itself from invasion by Russian forces.

Zelenskiy posted photos of himself signing the EU application, a largely symbolic move that could take years to become reality and is expected to trigger the Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has long accused the West of trying to pull Ukraine into its orbit. Ukrainian office revealed that the paperwork is on its way to Brussels, where the 27-nation EU is headquartered.

Meanwhile, a top adviser to Ukraine’s president said that the first round of talks with Russia on ending the war in Ukraine has concluded, and more talks could happen soon. Russian and Ukrainian delegations held their meeting on the fifth day of the invasion under the shadow of Putin’s nuclear threats.