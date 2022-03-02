Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain buy Mercedes worth 1.10 crore

Ankita Lokhande and businessman Vicky Jain, who got married in December last year, recently made a high-end purchase. The couple bought a new vehicle with a hefty price tag. Ankita and Vicky are now the proud owners of a Mercedes-Benz V-Class Exclusive LWB, which costs Rs 1.10 crore. In a video shared by celebrity pap Viral Bhayani, Ankita and Vicky are seen taking their new ride in Mumbai.

Ankita’s performances in shows like Pavitra Rishta and the film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi wowed the crowds. She recently appeared opposite Shaheer Sheikh in the second season of ‘Pavitra Rishta’.

Ankita, who has become a household name as a result of her seamless portrayal as Archana, believed she would never be a competent actor, but she learned on the sets and gained more knowledge of the craft while shooting for the film.

Meanwhile, Ankita and Vicky are one of the popular couple contestants on the programme ‘Smart Jodi’ including Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha, as well as veteran actress Bhagyashree and her husband Himalaya Dasani.