‘Behave yourself’: China warns its citizens as they leave Ukraine

The Chinese government on Tuesday gave its citizens leaving Ukraine an advisory, urging them to behave themselves, to remain silent, and to respect local women and children as they start leaving the country through their nearest border points. As the first batch of Chinese nationals was evacuated on Monday, thousands remain stranded in the country five days after the Russian invasion began. The Chinese Embassy’s advice that its nationals remain quiet, courteous and travel in groups comes amid potential resentment against them among locals who know Beijing was behind the invasion.

The Chinese Embassy asked Chinese citizens to avoid any disputes with Ukrainians and resolve problems amicably. The Chinese Embassy issued an advisory on Tuesday directing their nationals to board numerous trains leaving Ukraine and advising them to keep a low profile while leaving. The evacuation of Chinese nationals by train could be sensitive since they will be traveling along with locals headed for safer neighborhoods.

During the escalating violence, China’s embassy in Ukraine warned its citizens not to reveal their identities or display any identifying signs. The document urged citizens not to take photos of the fighting or combatants, especially without their permission. About 6,000 Chinese are believed to live in Ukraine. Chinese envoy Fan Xianrong stated that Chinese nationals must not interfere with local people or military facilities. The outpouring of pro-Russian sentiment and jeers directed at Ukrainian women on Chinese social media has also raised concerns about Chinese citizens’ safety in Ukraine.

China evacuated its first batch of citizens from Ukraine on Monday, including 400 students from Odessa and 200 from Kyiv. ‘Nearly 1,000 more Chinese citizens will be evacuated from Ukraine on Tuesday to neighboring countries such as Poland and Slovakia,’ the Chinese embassy in Kiev said, according to Chinese state media.