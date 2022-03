Dubai Duty Free Raffle: Expat wins $1 million

Dubai: Talha Hussain Akhtar Hussain, a Pakistani national based in Oman has won 1 million US dollar in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire held at Concourse A of Dubai International Airport on Wednesday. Hussain who works in a meat shop in Oman has purchased the winning ticket number 0801 on February 5 on his way back to Oman from Pakistan. Hussain is the 21st Pakistani national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

David Holtmann, an Austrian national based in Dubai won a BMW 760Li xDrive (Black Sapphire Metallic) car, with ticket number 0260 in Finest Surprise Series. Ivan John D’Souza, a 52 year old Indian national based in Dubai won a BMW F 850 GS (Rallye Edition) motorbike, with ticket number 0256 in Finest Surprise Series 486. Mohammed Ashraf, another Indian national based in Saudi Arabia won a BMW R nineT Scrambler (Kalamata Metallic Matt) motorbike, with ticket number 0301 in Finest Surprise Series 487. Niteen Naik, a 42 year old Indian national based in Dubai won a BMW R 1250 RS (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 01338 in Finest Surprise Series 488.