European Union bans machinery export to Belarus in sanctions over Ukraine invasion

The European Union imposed further penalties against Belarus on Wednesday, including a restriction on the export of machinery to Minsk, for its role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The latest penalties, which have yet to be publicised and exempt Belarusian banks for the time being, follow Minsk’s decision to allow Russian forces to move into Ukraine from Belarusian territory.

The European Union’s French Presidency announced the measures on Twitter, saying they will include new economic sanctions as well as new lists of Belarusian politicians and military personnel complicit in the assault against Ukraine.

They will affect ‘certain economic sectors, including lumber, steel, and potash,’ according to the statement.

According to Reuters, penalties would include an import embargo on a variety of commodities, including mineral fuels, a prohibition on EU machinery exports to Belarus, and other export control measures.