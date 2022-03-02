ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Here is the full schedule

Christchurch: The 12th ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup will begin from 4 March, 2022 in New Zealand. The opening match will be played between the hosts and the West Indies at the Bay Oval in Tauranga.
8 countries are participating in the event. The Teams participating are Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and West Indies. A total of 31 matches will be played in 31 days at 6 cities- Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Tauranga and Wellington- in the island nation.
The tournament will be played in the league format, where all eight teams will face each other once, at the end of which the top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals.
Also Read: IPL 2022: Here is the full squad of all teams, schedule and venues
Full Schedule (All times IST):
March 4, 6.30 AM: New Zealand vs West Indies at Mount Maunganui
March 5, 2:30 AM: Bangladesh vs South Africa, Dunedin
March 5, 6.30 AM: Australia vs England, Hamilton
March 6, 6.30 AM: Pakistan vs India, Tauranga
March 7, 2.30 AM: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Dunedin
March 8, 6.30 AM: Australia vs Pakistan, Mount Maunganui
March 9, 2.30 AM: West Indies vs England, Dunedin
March 10, 6.30 AM: India vs New Zealand, Hamilton
March 11, 6.30 AM: Pakistan vs South Africa, Mount Maunganui
March 12, 6.30 AM: India vs West Indies, Hamilton
March 13, 2.30 AM: New Zealand vs Australia, Wellington
March 14, 6.30 AM: South Africa vs England, Mount Maunganui
March 14, 2.30 AM: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Hamilton;
Match 15, 6.30 AM: Australia vs West Indies, Mount Maunganui
March 16, 6.30 AM: India vs England, Wellington
March 17, 6.30 AM: New Zealand vs South Africa, Hamilton
March 18, 2.30 AM: Bangladesh vs West Indies, Mount Maunganui
March 19, 6.30 AM: India vs Australia, Auckland
March 20, 2.30 AM: New Zealand vs England, Auckland
March 21, 6.30 AM: West Indies vs Pakistan, Hamilton
March 22, 6.30 AM: India vs Bangladesh, Hamilton
March 24, 2.30 AM: South Africa vs West Indies, Wellington
March 24, 6.30 AM: England vs Pakistan, Wellington
March 25, 2.30 AM: Bangladesh vs Australia, Christchurch
March 26, 2.30 AM: New Zealand vs Pakistan, Wellington
March 27, 2.30 AM: England vs Bangladesh, Christchurch
March 27, 6.30 AM: India vs South Africa, Wellington
March 30, 2.30 AM: Semi-Final 1, Christchurch
March 31, 6.30 AM: Semi-Final 2, Wellington
April 3, 6.30 AM: Final, Christchurch
Post Your Comments