ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Here is the full schedule

Christchurch: The 12th ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup will begin from 4 March, 2022 in New Zealand. The opening match will be played between the hosts and the West Indies at the Bay Oval in Tauranga.

8 countries are participating in the event. The Teams participating are Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and West Indies. A total of 31 matches will be played in 31 days at 6 cities- Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Tauranga and Wellington- in the island nation.

The tournament will be played in the league format, where all eight teams will face each other once, at the end of which the top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals.

Also Read: IPL 2022: Here is the full squad of all teams, schedule and venues

Full Schedule (All times IST):

March 4, 6.30 AM: New Zealand vs West Indies at Mount Maunganui

March 5, 2:30 AM: Bangladesh vs South Africa, Dunedin

March 5, 6.30 AM: Australia vs England, Hamilton

March 6, 6.30 AM: Pakistan vs India, Tauranga

March 7, 2.30 AM: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Dunedin

March 8, 6.30 AM: Australia vs Pakistan, Mount Maunganui

March 9, 2.30 AM: West Indies vs England, Dunedin

March 10, 6.30 AM: India vs New Zealand, Hamilton

March 11, 6.30 AM: Pakistan vs South Africa, Mount Maunganui

March 12, 6.30 AM: India vs West Indies, Hamilton

March 13, 2.30 AM: New Zealand vs Australia, Wellington

March 14, 6.30 AM: South Africa vs England, Mount Maunganui

March 14, 2.30 AM: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Hamilton;

Match 15, 6.30 AM: Australia vs West Indies, Mount Maunganui

March 16, 6.30 AM: India vs England, Wellington

March 17, 6.30 AM: New Zealand vs South Africa, Hamilton

March 18, 2.30 AM: Bangladesh vs West Indies, Mount Maunganui

March 19, 6.30 AM: India vs Australia, Auckland

March 20, 2.30 AM: New Zealand vs England, Auckland

March 21, 6.30 AM: West Indies vs Pakistan, Hamilton

March 22, 6.30 AM: India vs Bangladesh, Hamilton

March 24, 2.30 AM: South Africa vs West Indies, Wellington

March 24, 6.30 AM: England vs Pakistan, Wellington

March 25, 2.30 AM: Bangladesh vs Australia, Christchurch

March 26, 2.30 AM: New Zealand vs Pakistan, Wellington

March 27, 2.30 AM: England vs Bangladesh, Christchurch

March 27, 6.30 AM: India vs South Africa, Wellington

March 30, 2.30 AM: Semi-Final 1, Christchurch

March 31, 6.30 AM: Semi-Final 2, Wellington

April 3, 6.30 AM: Final, Christchurch