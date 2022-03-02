Priyanka Chopra and Nick celebrate their first Maha Shivratri after becoming parents

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas celebrated Mahashivratri at their Los Angeles home on Tuesday. The 39-year-old took to her social media handle to share a picture of herself and Nick doing pooja in their pooja room at home.

Sharing the picture on Instagram stories, the actress added, ‘Har har Mahadev! Happy Mahashivratri to everyone celebrating’. The duo is seen sitting in front of a massive white Lord Shiva idol. Priyanka is dressed in a pastel pink Indian suit, and Nick is dressed in a white kurta-pyjama.

This is the couple’s first Mahashivratri together, following the birth of their first child through surrogacy earlier this year.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in a sci-fi action film titled ‘The Matrix Resurrections’. She had recently finished shooting for the thriller series ‘Citadel’.