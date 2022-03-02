Rohit Sharma buys personalised Lamborghini Urus worth around 3.10 crore

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has lately added a gigantic sports car to his garage, having received the delivery of a brand new Lamborghini Urus.

According to sources, Sharma recently became the owner of a luxury automobile costing INR 3.10 crores. Hitman, who is thriving in his new role with the Indian team, is also creating waves off the field with his hefty acquisitions. Following Virat Kohli’s resignation, the BCCI has selected him as the full-time captain of the Indian team.

As per sources, Rohit has chosen a Lamborghini Urus with a fully personalised interior. The car is finished in Blu Eleos Metallic and has 22-inch Nath diamond-cut wheels and a Sportivo Leather inside.

Rohit has a customised dual-tone interior with a blend of Nero (black) and Ross Alala (cherry red). The dashboard and doors are heavily painted in black, while the seats and bottom portion are painted in red cherry colour. A delicate coating of silver goes between the dashboard and the door panels. The silver coating reaches all the way to the car’s centre console.

On the other hand, performance of Rohit Sharma as the Indian captain has also been amazing, with a perfect victory record, similar to Lamborghini Urus’ attributes. The legendary cricketer has guided India to back-to-back series victories against the West Indies and Sri Lanka.