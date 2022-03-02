Russian airstrike at Kyiv’s main television tower kills five; Knock out broadcasts

Kyiv: A Russian airstrike aimed at Kyiv’s main television tower killed five people on Tuesday, officials said, adding that it knocked out some broadcasts but left the structure intact. After a blast sounded around the city and smoke was seen rising in the Babi Yar district, the emergencies service said five people were also injured in the attack.

Ukrainian officials released footage of charred bodies and cars damaged by the strike, which came during a surge of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s second city of Kharkiv. ‘To the world: what is the point of saying ‘never again’ for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babi Yar’ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked in a tweet.