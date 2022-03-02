Ujjain goes live with 11.71 lakh diyas lit up for Mahasivarathri, setting up a New Guinness Record!

On the festival of Mahashivratri on Tuesday, the temple town of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh set a Guinness World Record by lighting 11.71 lakh clay lamps (diyas) as part of the ‘Shiv Jyoti Arpanam Mahotsava’.

A five-member Guinness Book of World Records delegation witnessed the massive effort and presented the record certificate to the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Five drone cameras were placed at the location to capture the beauty of the lighted lamps.

Chouhan and his wife Sadhna Singh kicked off the endeavour by lighting 11 diyas, and thousands of volunteers quickly joined in.

On Tuesday, 51,000 lights were lighted at the Mahakal temple, and nearly two lakh pilgrims offered prayers. According to an officer, the event was part of the zero-waste initiative. The oil left in the lamps will be presented to gaushalas, while the clay from the lamps will be utilised to make idols. The I-card plastic will be used to create seats and other objects for public gardens. ‘It is as part of the recycle and reuse concept’, the officer said.

Around 14,000 volunteers were deployed for the event. Devotees began lining up at the temple at 2 am, and the administration made sure that no one had to wait for more than 45 minutes for darshan. As soon as the record was broken, the entire city was treated to fireworks.

On November 3, the Uttar Pradesh government set a milestone by lighting over nine lakh diyas along the banks of the Saryu River in Ayodhya, setting a new record.