UAE revises face mask rule in schools

Dubai: The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai has announced that face masks are no longer required outdoors in schools. The authority made it clear that wearing face masks indoors is mandatory.

Similarly, the KHDA has announced that students or staff who have been in contact with Covid-19 patients and are not showing symptoms will be permitted to attend classes. They are exempted from self-isolation.

Also Read: Mahzooz Grand Draw: Indian expat wins 10 million UAE dirhams

Social distancing will continue in all educational institutions. Management must sanitize the premises regularly. Contact tracing by Health and Safety officers will continue at schools, universities and early education centres.

It urged all students and staff to comply with Covid-19 safety protocols issued by government.